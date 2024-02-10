Biblical end-time prophecies and warnings from God (part 3 of 5)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 3, 2024





This video presentation on God’s end-time prophecies, messages and warnings for our generation and for the next few years to come including:





1. Christ’s end time lukewarm church: the church of the Laodiceans in Revelation 3:14-22.

2. The fifth seal in Revelation 6:9-11

3. The first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18: the Vatican

4. The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16: the United States





The Vatican beast’s popes blaspheme against God claiming that they are God in the flesh:





Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





Did not satan say that he wants to be LIKE the most High in Isaiah 14:14? Satan’s popes are making the same claim as satan did in Isaiah 14:14 according to Pius V and Nicholas I: that the pope and God are the same; thus, the pope claims to be LIKE the most High in the same way, his god, satan, does in Isaiah 14:14.





About the Vatican’s pope mass-murdering God’s people in Revelation 13:5-7 during the dark and middle ages, from 538 to 1798:





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





