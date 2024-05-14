© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING! Fmr. CIA Admits They're done with Zelensky. Assassination Plots Unfold. Redacted News
158 views • 12 months ago
Russia held it's massive Victory Day celebrations today, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, and Vladimir Putin was in attendance giving a speech about the future of Russia and told the West and NATO that they should study the history of world war 2... that you cannot defeat Russia with this kind of bullying and intimidation.
