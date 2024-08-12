© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How long can you poke the bear before it's had enough and strikes back hard?
There is evidence that the Defence Forces of Ukraine may be using banned chemical weapons (i.e. Chlorine gas) in its attack on Russian territory in Kursk. The U.S. is the main supplier of money and weapons to Ukraine and the question must be asked, are banned chemical weapons being supplied by the U.S.?
The attack on Kursk doesn't make any sense either, as it holds no military value and the victims were mainly civilians and their properties. This video is a compilation from 2 sources, 'Borzzikman' and 'Redacted News' with Clayton Morris, and is worth watching.
