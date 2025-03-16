© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Klavan: Seize the Day, Gardner Goldsmith: Newsom, USA Watchdog: Reborn, Vince Dao | EP1503 - Highlights Begin 03/16/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6qq9e2-ep1503.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
***
---
***
Andrew Klavan 03/16 - Seize the Day | Ep. 1221
https://rumble.com/embed/v6og0ik/?pub=2trvx
***
Gardner Goldsmith 03/16 - Newsom's Minimum Wage Mandate Has Killed 16K California Jobs So Far
https://rumble.com/embed/v6o9900/?pub=2trvx
***
USA Watchdog 03/16 - America Will Be Painfully Reborn - Bo Polny
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ogg9w/?pub=2trvx
***
Vince Dao 03/16 - Anti-Trump Protests HILARIOUSLY END in ARRESTS as Tim Walz FUMES on Stage
https://youtu.be/PZ10RXlKiBQ?t=55
