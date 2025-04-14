BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 383 - WHO Gets In?
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
81 views • 5 months ago

In this video I felt strongly the NEED to revisit THE MOST IMPORTANT message in the Bible which is HOW to GET into RIGHT RELATIONSHIP with God. THIS is the message that Satan MUST distort in order to DECEIVE and DESTROY anyone looking for God and ETERNAL SALVATION. If any SOUL gets THIS UNDERSTANDING WRONG then they will perish because there is only ONE WAY to Heaven. FINDING the TRUTH follows on from PERSISTENTLY SEEKING the TRUTH! They facilitate each other!

Now it is just common sense that for the whole world to be deceived it requires that this CENTRAL MESSAGE of SALVATION must be WRONG. This is HOW the hordes of seminary trained Preachers and Teachers have deceived the world over the last 150 years. This is why the whole world is deceived! Men deceived and deceiving the scripture tells us in 2 Timothy 3:13. It states, “But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.”


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com



How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html



Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html



The Holy Spirit


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html



The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html



The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html



The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 395 Videos


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html



Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series


https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7



Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series


https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5



Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling



BitChute - Darkness Is Falling



Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth



You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel



pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling



Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
