While NATO tanks are burning on the southern frontlines in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military does not stop attempts to break through the Russian defense in other regions. Amid heavy battles in the Donbass, Russian forces resumed drone and missile strikes on military facilities throughout Ukraine.

Last night, explosions mainly thundered in the eastern and central regions of Ukraine, including the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkiv regions and in the capital Kiev. Footage from Kharkiv confirmed that a large fire broke out in the Saltovka district of the city, where Russian strikes destroyed another facility belonging to the Ukrainian Army.

The night was also sleepless for fighters on the frontlines in the Zaporozhie region. Fighting does not stop in the settlements located to the south of Velikaya Novoselka. After Russian forces stepped back to their positions near Makarovka and Urozhajnoe, Ukrainian forces claimed control of several settlements. The village of Makarovka is currently the main battlefield in the area. The Ukrainian military failed to establish a stronghold in the village. Having allowed the enemy to enter Makarovka, Russian forces launched a counter attack. By the morning of June 13, neither of the warring sides could claim control over the settlement. Heavy fighting for the village is ongoing.

So far, Ukrainian attempts to attack the Russian grouping in the area from the flanks have also led to no results. To the east, the villages of Novodonetskoe, Novomayarskoe and Urozhainoe remain under Russian control. While to the west, the Ukrainian military has claimed control of Levadnoe and Novodarovka which in fact are in the gray zone and Ukrainian forces are yet to establish a stronghold there in order to continue the advance. Ukrainian units are accumulating forces in the area, threatening to attack the village of Ravnopol located nearby.

In the other areas in the Zaporozhie region, the front lines remain unchanged. Mainly positional battles are ongoing.

The Ukrainian military is yet to achieve any strategic gains but the Ukrainian officers are already deciding what should they do with the local population in the region which joined the Russian Federation last year. In a leaked chat from the 35th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Ukrainian officer reminded everyone that they are entering territory which has been under Russian control for a long time. That’s why they will have to fight pro-Russian collaborators in the area. Since the Ukrainian units can not afford to lose their servicemen anymore, the best way to fight the quislings is to remove everyone in these territories. After all any resident can be a potential traitor. Another Ukrainian officer made an important announcement, and urged everyone not to film the crimes.

