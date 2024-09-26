© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Lebanon is being destroyed by Israel.
Footage shows many destroyed buildings and cars buried under the rubble. This is what Lebanese villages look like after Israeli bombardment.
Adding:
‼️Urgent | The Israeli Minister of Defense: I approved the next set of operations that the Israeli army will carry out on the northern front
The tasks ahead of us are clear and we are determined to ensure the safe return of the residents of northern Israel