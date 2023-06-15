With Sandy Roach. One Nation Candidate for the Upcoming By-Election in Fadden. (Australia)

There’s a By-Election in the Federal Seat of Fadden on 15th July, 2023. Our good friend Sandy Roach is putting on her political 👒 and running as a Candidate for One Nation!

Sandy has an excellent chance of winning, the people of Fadden know her as she ran in the 2022 Federal Election in that electorate, gaining 9% of the vote. Which is pretty good when you consider what she's up against.

Labor and The Greens steal, cheat and lie their way to power through constant brainwashing of the public and slander of their opponents, and for Sandy to gain that much support on her 1st go around is very encouraging.

We recently held a Mass Flyer Drop in Fadden promoting Sandy and One Nation, over 30,000 flyers were distributed throughout the electorate and it is ongoing. See link - https://roobsflyers.com/mass-flyer-drop

In this video we chat about the need for polling booth volunteers and scrutineers, flyer distribution and how Sandy's opponents are taking down her campaign corflute signs and replacing them with her own. (Which is illegal by the way and if you are caught and identified it will be very detrimental to the party you are supporting, just sayin')

If you'd like to help Sandy in her campaign in any way, shape or form please text or call Sandy on 0478 280 517 or email Roobs at [email protected]

Cheers Y'all

