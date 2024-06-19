Hezbollah released unique footage of their detailed and accurate recon operations over Israel's north and is bases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⭕️ Hezbullah released one of a kind and remarkable footage of their detailed and accurate recon operations over Israel's north and is bases.
The drone safely surveyed air defense batteries, radars, military factories, ammo and fuel depos.
The recon drone proceeded to survey Haifa port, the elite Sheyetet 13 base, and the war ships.
Further Info:Israel's Top Generals Approve Battle Plans For Lebanon Offensive
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/idf-leaders-approve-battle-plans-lebanon-offensive
Source @Lebanese News and Updates
