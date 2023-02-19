10 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [Marching; east into St Georges Terrace] Supreme Court Gardens Sat. Feb. 18th, 2023 MVI_9948

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is almost exactly 3 months since the last major protest rally in Perth.
This must be about number 36 for me. I was disappointed, again, at the low
attendance, however, the quality of attendees, speakers, and musicians was
superb. Average age? Fifty? Where are the droves of young people? I estimate
under five hundred of us, and a mob of police. It’s one second to midnight, and
Western Australians are sound asleep, comfortable again with the few crumbs of
freedom thrown back to them from the mongrels in government.