Hitler's Attempt @ Russia, Part 2 - The Germanic Wave of 1942, Fall Blau

"Herr field marshal, I am begging you to give the order for the breakout!" - Paulus

"Paulus, I cannot give you the order. But if you make the decision independently, I will do all that is in my power to help you and to justify your decision." - von Manstein. December 23, 1942

-----

IMHO, Paulus should have given the order then stayed behind to personally direct the rearguard with the hope of capture thereby avoiding the inevitable wrath from Hitler if he made it back to German lines. At least then, most of his units would have the opportunity to get out... all the while avoiding disgrace (imprisonment or worse) for his insubordination.