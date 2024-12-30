Dec 30, 2024

rt.com





Israel has it's sights set on Syria. An IDF strike near Damascus reportedly kills 11 civilians, while it marches forward with plans to fracture the nation. A showcase of destruction. Mosques, hospitals and residential buildings in Gaza - the IDF brags about leveling the enclave, as Palestinian families are struggling to survive. Slovakia demands the EU take action against Zelensky's plans to cut off supplies of Russian energy to Europe, saying Bratislava won't tolerate the bloc's acceptance of a catastrophic economic policy pushed by Kiev.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/