FSB Foils Terror Plot in Moscow, Suspect Planned Attack for $10,000

Russian security forces have arrested a man in Moscow who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack under the direction of Ukrainian handlers.

➡️The suspect was gathering intelligence near a government service center.

➡️He admitted he was promised $10,000 to carry out the attack.

➡️Authorities confiscated an improvised explosive device (IED) and a smartphone used for communication with Ukrainian intelligence.





Via: @YourNewsTalk