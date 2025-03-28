© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FSB Foils Terror Plot in Moscow, Suspect Planned Attack for $10,000
Russian security forces have arrested a man in Moscow who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack under the direction of Ukrainian handlers.
➡️The suspect was gathering intelligence near a government service center.
➡️He admitted he was promised $10,000 to carry out the attack.
➡️Authorities confiscated an improvised explosive device (IED) and a smartphone used for communication with Ukrainian intelligence.
Via: @YourNewsTalk