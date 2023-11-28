Pt. 2 Peace protocol & Enki-Enlil's relevance to your life today

I use the Sumerian story as it seems simpler to understand, rather than the confusing Christian one---due to its many translations.

The Sumerian tales speak of the brothers: Enki vs. Enlil. The elder brother, therefore, the senior say in what goes on, is Enki = Controller/dictator of the Universe. Enlil had dominion of the Earth & therefore mankind, both merely part of said. This is taken as "Enlil was on our side!" Due to relativity, one could say: He who has control of the Earth & therefore The Sun: Is the Center point of the physical limited 3 1/2 dimensional Universe. We Earthings are quarantined here on "the Prison Planet" due to our parasitical, as a whole, treatment/'in care of' our physical surroundings!

How we identify our individual selves is what is of the greater importance, as to whom is more parasitical relative to others. ThePowersThatBe & their ABA-commerce Judges attempt to fool the greater number into complying with their ONLY ONE IDENTITY classification: that of Citizen=whore-shipper of War [as in the war/maritime/Admiralty/commerce flag]. This way THEY control the Forum & maintain their love of a parasitical Prison Planet where THEY are top parasites or Satan whore-shippers/worshippers!

As I have said in my other videos, "Enki-the Bad one" is seeing or taking the path of 'The Tree of Good & Evil.' Whereas 'The Tree of Life' depicts neither good one vs. bad. They each have their part to play---in the relativity of Things. FEW WILL dare CONSIDER THIS!

This dual nature/class-ification is repeated over & over in our lives. On our Pass-Ports: National vs. Citizen. On our Identity Cards & legal 2-dimensional papers: sovereign National vs. Citizen-Resident-"voluntary"/fooled slave=payee/responsible of The [war] Debt---Budget/parasitical bankruptcy. Within our re-seated Assembly: National vs. State Citizen.

When we vote, are we giving sanction to A ONE WAY Rule? (My example of Teri saying: "When someone comes into the room, & asks "Who's in charge?" The answer is: "We are!" Is that "we" as individuals working together or ONE collective-incorporated [with a small 'c.'] Body?) When do we stop wearing the hat of 'an individual' & become a dual-hatter/hat-wearer OR a single hat: That of a ONE Dir-ective? Be careful if you do finger someone as "a bad one!"---As it might come back @ you! We all have our part to play in relativity to the Sun worshipping [That being: Our attempt to control or be self-responsible.]. Think about that out-come or over-running/over-ruling within A Greater Cycle. Is his-story repeating itself/your self? Have we become THAT which we were attempting to Separate our-selves from?

"Come out of HER My people, be NOT partakers of HER sins."

