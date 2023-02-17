⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 17, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (17 February 2023)

◽️ On 16 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a concentrated missile attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, against the enterprises that provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with fuel and munitions.

◽️ The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

◽️ The attack has resulted in the interruption of fuel supplies to the AFU groups, considerable reduction of capabilities in producing explosive substances, powders, and solid propellants.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units, artillery, Ground-Attack and Army aviation of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Gryanikovka, Liman Pervy, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the firepower operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of about 90 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive and artillery operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as 2 D-30 and 1 D-20 howitzers.





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the Ukrainian units near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovskoye, and Magdalinovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 1 Uragan MLRS, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Ugledar.





💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operations have resulted in the elimination of up to 35 Ukrainian personnel, 12 motor vehicles, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as 1 HIMARS MLRS.





◽️ 2 ordnance depots of 124th and 129th territorial defence brigades have been destroyed near Kherson, and Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 97 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 106 areas.





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Nikolskoye (Kherson region).





◽️ 9 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Golikovo, Preobrazhenskoye, Kuzemovka, Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Orlinskoye, Volodino, and Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 3 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and 1 HARM anti-radar missile have been intercepted.





📊 In total, 385 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 air defence missile systems, 7,901 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,027 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,121 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,429 units of special military equipment have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.