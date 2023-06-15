Russian Kamikazi Lancet Drones Appear to Destroy NATO Equip in UKR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Kamikazi Lancet drones appear to be easily destroying all of the NATO equipment that we are sending to Ukraine.
This is what happened to billions of $$ in equipment sent. It’s nice to see our billions of dollars worth of equipment are being used as target practice by cheap Russian drones.
It’s never been about Ukraine winning It’s about DC making as much money off this war as possible Most of us have known that since day 1.
