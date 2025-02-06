BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USAID, Free Burma Rangers: The Foreigners Backing Insurgency in Myanmar | The New Atlas
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
101 views • 7 months ago

USAID, Free Burma Rangers: The Foreigners Backing Insurgency in Myanmar.

Not only is the US supporting anti-government protesters in the streets of Myanmar as well as the core political and media organizations behind them - for decades the US and British have also been supporting armed ethnic groups along Myanmar’s borders creating over a half-century of armed strife.

Now as the US attempts to stitch these groups together for a Syria or Libya-style regime change proxy war - it is time to take a closer look at these armed groups and one organizations - the “Free Burma Rangers” - which represents a literal American training armed militants inside Myanmar’s territory.

I cover US counterinsurgency manuals and how US funding through USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the work of “Free Burma Rangers” constitutes verbatim US insurgency-counterinsurgency strategy.

These daily videos (Monday to Friday) are published first for Platinum Sponsors and above first, then made public later on in the week. Thank you for your support and making this work possible!

References:


Small Wars Journal - INSURGENT RELIEF AND ASSISTANCE TEAMS: THE FREE BURMA RANGERS ORGANIZE-TRAIN-EQUIP-SUSTAIN MODEL:

https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/insurgent-relief-and-assistance-teams-free-burma-rangers-organize-train-equip-sustain

Irrawaddy - Free Burma Rangers Will Not Be Allowed to Operate in Myanmar, Military Says:

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/free-burma-rangers-will-not-allowed-operate-myanmar-military-says.html

Deidox Films - Free Burma Rangers | Official Trailer:

   • Free Burma Rangers Movie | Official Theatrical Trailer...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upcThpZo17E


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PayPal: https://paypal.me/bbATL

PayPal email is [email protected]

Mirrored - The New Atlas



To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
usaidfree burma rangersmyanmarthe new atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy