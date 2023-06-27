Article V Expert Robert Brown Debunks Mark Levin with Madison’s Letters

It is not uncommon for people to take others whom they esteem highly at their word, trusting what they say rather than searching out the matter for themselves. The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews constitutional expert and speaker Robert Brown over Mark Levin’s June 4th monologue on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin, in which he spouted support for an Article V convention and boldly claimed that James Madison frequently wrote in favor of such a convention and against nullification. Robert Brown, who is no stranger to the Constitution, Article V, and writings of James Madison, examined each of Madison’s letters that Levin suggested he wrote favorably for a convention and against the idea of nullification. In this 34-minute interview, Brown gives a PowerPoint presentation going through Madison’s letters, showing what he actually said about an Article V convention and his views on nullification. Brown gives a PowerPoint presentation going through Madison’s letters, showing what he actually said about an Article V convention and his views on nullification.

