The occupation deprives Karma of its olive harvest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting olive trees in the village of Karma, south of the city of Hebron, and the occupation threatened to arrest Palestinians if
they harvested olives
Interview: Raafat Abu Sheikha: Mayor of Karma
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 11/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video