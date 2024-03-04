BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Take Turpentine And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
55 views • 03/04/2024

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG

The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F


What is 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine - (How It Is Made, History, Science & Uses) - https://bit.ly/3uMBPul

Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov

Why Turpentine Is the Ultimate Candida And Parasite Detox! - https://bit.ly/3xi92yh

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil/


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How To Take Turpentine And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day!


I have made many videos and coached many people on how to take Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) and also mega doses of Iodine but I have rarely talked about taking them on the same day.


In this video, "How To Take Turpentine And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day!" I will teach you how to take both of these on the same day, SAFELY!


If you want to take these both on the same day, watch this video, "How To Take Turpentine And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day!" from start to FINISH!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineturpentineturpentine protocolhow to take lugols iodineiodine protocoliodine mega dose protocolhow to take turpentinehow to take mega doses of iodinehow to take mega doses of lugols iodine and turpentine on the same dayiodine and turpentinelugols iodine turpentine
