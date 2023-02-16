Female pastor collapses on live TV...

A female pastor shockingly collapsed on stage right after praying against corruption at a public event which was live on television.

The incident occurred at the Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya on Tuesday, February, 14 at a prayer service presided over by the country’s President William Ruto.

The eastern African country said the national prayer was aimed to seek God's intervention to end, among other issues, the drought and hunger facing it.

It is reported that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, the Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua were among the high-ranking government officials who graced the event together with several church leaders.

