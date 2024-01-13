Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 January 2024 - Return to Parliament
Part 3 of three videos of the rally, this one covering the vibe and interaction with the public on the return to Parliament steps. There was still plenty of energy and commitment to share content out of the megaphones. There was plenty to speak about and the rain held off. 

