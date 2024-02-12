© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Medici & the Mosaic Bloodline - The Genealogy of Modern Banking
One family took over nearly everything starting at the fall of whatever Egypt actually was. They became priests of the Temple and proceeded to take over old Rome, the Vatican, banking, western religion and every single crown in Europe that matters. Follow the obelisks to follow the control and roll it right up to the year 2020. By the way they also claim ownership of everything, including you. But now it is time for a new era and change is on the way. What will you contribute to the new beginning? For my part I will offer benevolence to life and everything in nature.
Episode 235 - July 2020
