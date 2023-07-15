⚡️Pyatikhatki. The destruction of the building in which a group of Transcarpathian mountain attack aircraft was deployed, numbered up to the squad. Objective control shooting on July 13, 2023. The work of the heroic artillery of the 429th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 58th Army.

The jubilation of our military shows the importance of the struck object: according to a number of signs, the enemy had a command post there. Now there was no one to command. It is important to become nobody. The 429th Regiment is actively engaged in solving this problem