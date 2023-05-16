BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Never Buy Shorty Mags and Get Water Catchment While You Can-Prices are Going Through The Roof
167 views • 05/16/2023

So...there's lotsa military age Chinese entering the US illegally and unfettered.  You do the math on that.  The IRS has pulled the ENTIRE team investigating Hunter Biden-what a shocker. The price of water catchment vessels like cisterns and rain barrels is going up like crazy, so get what you need while you still can afford to get it.  Whenever possible buy only full size mags for spare mags-if your compact weapon accommodates full sized magazines (like how a Glock 26 can use the Glock 17 mags).  One reason is if you already burned through the ammo in your gun, having extra ammo capacity might save your life.  Also, that way you're not spending money on magazines that only fit 1 gun-the mags will hopefully work in a number of your weapons.  Take care.  Thank you for watching.  

