President-elect Trump Ordered Putin to Accept His Cease Fire Demand in Ukraine
237 views • 6 months ago

If you were hoping President-elect Donald Trump would offer an olive branch to Vladmir Putin to quickly end the war in Ukraine, you will be disappointed when you read Mr. Trump’s social media posting on Truth Social. Meanwhile, Bibi Netanyahu’s corruption trial has started in Israel, but that isn’t slowing down the Zionist rampaging-in-chief from relentlessly bombing Syria, even its chemical weapons facilities. In the Great White North, Canadians are scratching their heads in bewilderment of Mr. Trump’s third mentioning of annexing Canada.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/10/2024


Keywords
trumptrunewsorderputinukraineconflictstrategynegotiationgeopoliticsdiplomacyceasefirerickwiles
