RT News - May 15 2025 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
82 views • 4 months ago

May 15, 2025

rt.com



Russia's top negotiator in Istanbul says the direct talks with Ukraine will pick up where they left off there in 2022 - and will focus on what triggered the conflict in the first place. After hours of delays - and attempts to dispute the level of Moscow's diplomatic team - Vladimir Zelensky announces his delegation in Türkiye will be headed by his Defence Minister. Veteran Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Telizhenko tells us that the Kiev leader has been trying to lock in further military aid from London and Paris ahead of today's talks.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
