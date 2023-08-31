Disappearing Freedom

August 23rd, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches the importance of following God despite trials and tribulations and also gives a short civil liberty lesson. Our governors and politicians are blatantly breaking the law and trying to overthrow the Constitution. It's our job to know our rights and stand up for our freedoms in the face of strong tyranny.

"Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty." 2 Corinthians 3:17