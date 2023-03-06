Dr. Peter McCullough: Investigate Gov’t Covid Crimes

The emerging evidence suggests that various government agencies, including the Department of Defense, were implicated in the creation of the Covid virus and of the unsafe, ineffective mRNA "vaccines." An overall pandemic response hurt the nation, caused human tragedy and unnecessary deaths, and must be investigated to the full extent of the law, said Dr. Peter McCullough. The doctor also touched on international preparations for future pandemics. The plan includes transferring national sovereignty over public health during "emergencies" to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company (https://www.twc.health/).

