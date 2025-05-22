The Smuggler’s Hustle: From Africa to Nebraska (Part 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A shadow network of smugglers drives African migrants to Nebraska, navigating risky South American routes to the U.S. border. Shaped by shifting policies, this costly, fast-track path delivers self-reliant arrivals to Omaha’s workforce, despite challenges like Mexican encampments and tightened controls.
