EXPLAINED How the Fed’s FedNow program WILL end in a CBDC
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
719 views • 03/28/2023

Glenn Beck


March 27, 2023


The Federal Reserve’s new service for banks, called FedNow, promises increased flexibility, faster transactions, and instant payments with one, small cost: The potential END to your financial freedom. In this clip, Glenn is joined by Justin Haskins, co-author of their new book, ‘Dark Future.’ Haskins explains how — despite what the Federal Reserve may say — this new service is NOT an alternative to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)…rather, it’s a giant stepping stone toward it.


Watch Glenn tackle this topic further in his upcoming Glenn TV Wednesday Night Special, airing on YouTube and BlazeTV.com on March 29th.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE5zysSp8kA

federal reserveglenn beckbanksfinanceflexibilitycbdcjustin haskinsstepping stonefednownew servicefaster transactionsinstant paymentsend to financial freedomdark future
