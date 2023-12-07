Calgary In Canada is Now A Victim Of International Palestine Protesters!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was not a very enjoyable day it took me more than an hour to get where I was going downtown and Calgary which made downtown Calgary feel like driving in downtown Montreal. If you can avoid driving in Montreal I highly recommend that you do.
Palestinian protesters brought the police out in full force because they were behaving like assholes. This is a question I have for everybody who wants to protest about a war that they know nothing about. Please watch the video and please reply I'd like to know if you feel the same way that I do about how immature all these protesters really are.
#Calgary #YYC #Alberta #Palestine #Israel #Protest #SaudiArabia #Police #Terrorist #MiddleEast