Calgary In Canada is Now A Victim Of International Palestine Protesters!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
16 views • 12/07/2023

It was not a very enjoyable day it took me more than an hour to get where I was going downtown and Calgary which made downtown Calgary feel like driving in downtown Montreal. If you can avoid driving in Montreal I highly recommend that you do.

Palestinian protesters brought the police out in full force because they were behaving like assholes. This is a question I have for everybody who wants to protest about a war that they know nothing about. Please watch the video and please reply I'd like to know if you feel the same way that I do about how immature all these protesters really are.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#Calgary #YYC #Alberta #Palestine #Israel #Protest #SaudiArabia #Police #Terrorist #MiddleEast

Keywords
protestisraelpalestinepoliceterroristalbertasaudiarabiacalgarymiddleeastyyc
