Framed For 'Leaks'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pentagon Didn’t Fire Dan Caldwell Over Leaks. They Fired Him For Opposing War With Iran.
* Dan Caldwell is an Iraq war veteran who served as senior advisor to SecDef Pete Hegseth.
* He was one of the strongest voices at the Pentagon opposing war with Iran.
* Then he was falsely accused of leaking classified documents and fired.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-shown-dan-caldwell