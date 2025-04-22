Framed For 'Leaks'

The Pentagon Didn’t Fire Dan Caldwell Over Leaks. They Fired Him For Opposing War With Iran.

* Dan Caldwell is an Iraq war veteran who served as senior advisor to SecDef Pete Hegseth.

* He was one of the strongest voices at the Pentagon opposing war with Iran.

* Then he was falsely accused of leaking classified documents and fired.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-shown-dan-caldwell



https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1914445982969790797