Hormones After a Hysterectomy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hysterectomies
are the second most common surgery performed in the United States and involves
the removal of the uterus. When should a woman have a hysterectomy?
Many times, these surgeries are performed because of symptoms of hormonal imbalance and could be avoided if the hormones were treated naturally.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the effects a Hysterectomy has on a woman’s body and how this surgery can sometimes be prevented. Female hormones have a tremendous impact on the production of neurotransmitters within the brain. The solution is to replenish your hormones with natural bioidentical hormone treatment.
Call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast and we will mail you a copy of my book “Hormones, Health & Happiness” for free! We’ll even pay for shipping!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.