X22 REPORT Ep. 3077b - The [DS] Will Cease To Exist When This Is All Over, Obama Is Targeted

X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3077b - May 25, 2023
The [DS] Will Cease To Exist When This Is All Over, Obama Is Targeted
The [DS] is now in trouble the evidence is now pointing to all of their crimes. The people are seeing their crimes in real time, the people see the crimes that Biden has committed and now they are going to see Obama's crimes, he is now targeted. When the patriots are finished with the [DS] they will cease to exist and Obama will probably flee the country. The clock is ticking down and there are no deals and there is no place to run.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
