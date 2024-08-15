Stopped in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched one of the most massive waves of strikes in the Russian border regions. The Russian territory came under a combined attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of August 14, the air defense forces destroyed 117 Ukrainian UAVs of the aircraft type. Together with the drones, Ukrainian forces launched missiles. At least 4 tactical missiles were destroyed.

Most of the strikes, 37 drones and missiles, targeted the war-torn Kursk region. 37 more UAVs were destroyed in the Voronezh region. In total, eight Russian regions were targeted. As a result of the massive attack, various civilian facilities suffered damage. There was no reports about any damage to any military targets in the border regions.

In their turn, Russian forces continued precision strikes in the Ukrainian rear. At night, Russian drones and missiles reportedly struck Ukrainian military facilities in the cities of Kremenchug in the Poltava region and Zvyagel in the Zhitomir region. The Russian military has not stop pounding Ukrainian military reserves accumulated in the Ukrainian border Sumy region. Residents of the city of Sumy complain that explosions are thundering around the clock. Last night, Russian missiles targeted various areas of accumulation of the Ukrainian military, including the town of Gluhov located near the Russian border. The settlement serves as an important logistics hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense on the Kursk frontlines. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve any new victories but they have not lowered the intensity of assault operations despite heavy losses. Trying to avoid heavy urban battles on the streets, Ukrainian assault groups attempt to bypass larger settlements on the flanks and advance deep into Russian territory. As a result, the areas of the battlefields are expended but the Ukrainian military fails to gain footholds on the captured territories.

At the same time, the Russian army is increasing the pace of its advance in different directions in the Donbass, grinding Ukrainian defense, leaving the Ukrainian military no chance to counterattack.

Just in the last two days, at least two more settlements came under the full Russian control. They include Lisichnoe and Sviridonovka in the Pokrovsk direction. According to preliminary reports, Ukrainian forces have abandoned their military positions in Novotoretskoe located nearby. An area of about 30 square kilometers has come under Russian control.

As a result of successful offensive operations, Russian forces also launched assault on the town of Grodovka and took control of about a third. Russian assault near Zhelannoe threatens the road to Karlovka, where heavy battles continue around the water reservoir. The Russian advance threatens Ukrainian military supplies in the area.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/