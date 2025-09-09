© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's happening on Airstrip One?
British police arrest a man for sharing a social media post that caused somebody anxiety.
"Why am I in cuffs because of something he shared, then I shared?"
"Because someone has been caused anxiety based upon your social media post. That's why you've been arrested."