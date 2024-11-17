💥Israel has struck 2 Christian neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburb

💥🇱🇧 Israel has reportedly struck two Christian neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburb.

Israel is increasingly escalating and expanding its civilian target bank.

Adding:

Fierce clashes between the Lebanese resistance and the occupation on the southern outskirts of Shamaa after they attempted to advance again towards the town from which they withdrew under the resistance's strikes. This coincides with intense artillery shelling targeting Qlaileh, Naqoura and Zebqin in the vicinity of the clashes.

It is worth noting that Israel has already deployed artillery batteries on Lebanese soil to enhance their fire control zones. This will be indeed helpful, but will create more targets for Hezbollah’s comprehensive artillery and rocket strikes against israeli concentrations, which are usually surveilled using drones prior to the launches.