He that overcometh

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 1, 2025.





In John 16:33, Christ says: These things I have spoken unto you, that in Me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.





The great apostle Paul speaks of the tribulation that we, as followers of Christ, MUST go through. In Acts 14:22,Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





Overcome means to succeed in dealing with a problem or to prevail over a problem or an opponent; to defeat and triumph over an enemy or foe.





Without Christ, there’s no hope in you. Christ is the hope of glory in Colossians 1:27. As Christ says in John 15:5, I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without Me ye can do nothing.





Without Christ, we cannot overcome, prevail or defeat the world and its ways. Without Him, we cannot do anything. Christ is our Shield and Buckler but without Him as our Shield to help us in our battles against the world and its ways, we become conformed to the ways of this world, deceived by satan.





In Romans 12:1-2, the apostle of God, Paul, warns us: I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. 2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.





How can we overcome the world without Christ abiding in us through the Holy Spirit of truth? Rather than overcoming the world, we become conformed to the world, deceived by satan, and love its ways.





By prevailing or defeating the world and its sinful ways through Christ, the wicked can ‘resurrect’ symbolically speaking from being dead in the flesh and become new creatures in Christ and overcome satan’s deceived world.





He that covercometh the world and its sinful ways by putting Christ first, by recognizing Christ as the Lamb of God Who takes away their sins, by recognizing Christ as their Messiah and the Son of God in faith SHALL OVERCOME over satan and the world and will be rewarded with the gift of eternal life through Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ our Lord.





Please remember the words of Christ in Revelation 21:7: He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be My son.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]