BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saints are to Reign on the Earth
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 4 weeks ago

Are Christian saints to be in heaven or reign on the earth during the Millennium? What was taught in the 19th century by A.F. Dugger of the Church of God Seventh Day, the 20th century by Raymond McNair of the Worldwide Church of God, and the 21st century by Bob Thiel of the Continuing Church of God? What does the Bible itself teach? Dr. Thiel reads scriptures as well as historical Church of God writings which show that Christians are to reign on earth during the 1,000-year long millennial kingdom of God. He also points to the fact that Christians are to seek first the Kingdom of God as Jesus taught.

Keywords
earthsaintsreign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy