Saints are to Reign on the Earth

Are Christian saints to be in heaven or reign on the earth during the Millennium? What was taught in the 19th century by A.F. Dugger of the Church of God Seventh Day, the 20th century by Raymond McNair of the Worldwide Church of God, and the 21st century by Bob Thiel of the Continuing Church of God? What does the Bible itself teach? Dr. Thiel reads scriptures as well as historical Church of God writings which show that Christians are to reign on earth during the 1,000-year long millennial kingdom of God. He also points to the fact that Christians are to seek first the Kingdom of God as Jesus taught.