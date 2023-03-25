Special Guest Mikki Willis - Breaking The Spell of Propaganda

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Mikki Willis discuss how to break the spell of the propaganda we are subjected to on a daily basis in the media.Show more





Best selling author/Investigative filmmaker Mikki Willis is respected globally for exposing corruption at the highest levels.





His filmmaking is accredited for helping to win major lawsuits against the most powerful forces of Big Media. His latest movie,





Plandemic, is the most seen and censored documentary in history.





Links referenced in this interview:





http://www.ouramazinggrace.net/





http://plandemicseries.com/





WE ARE THE ONES... https://rumble.com/v1hyirz-we-are-the-ones....html





Buckley Program Releases Eighth Annual College Student Survey https://www.buckleyprogram.com/post/buckley-program-releases-eighth-annual-college-student-survey





Show less

CSID: 6a759f4075855ebc









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co