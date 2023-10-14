Footage of an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip that allegedly killed Hamas commander in Najab Ali Kachi.

Adding this happened, Israel's own destruction has killed their own people:

Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) said that 9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling.

Earlier on Friday, the brigade claimed that 13 hostages were killed due to shelling in the Gaza Strip.





