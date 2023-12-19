Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 19, 2023

Episode 2175 - Texas to be able to deport illegal immigrants? How was the USA founded? What are states rights? More Christians dying in Gaza. What do the evangelical zionists really believe? More nonsense from the pope. Is Blackrock being sued for forcing political correctness? Did the south want a civil war? Did Nixon and Kissinger do anything right? Plus much more! High energy thought provoking show today?
