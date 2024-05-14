🧠 Understanding Personality Disorder: Unveiling the Truth 🌟

🤔 Ever wondered what lies beyond the label of "personality disorder"?

🤝 Let's dive into the fascinating world of self-perception and emotional regulation with Tobias Schulze an insightful clinical psychologist and director of Talking Cure.

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3VtIXtx

👨 He explains that personality disorder can feel like a heavy label, almost like being deemed a "bad person." But in reality, it's more about disruptions in how we perceive and relate to ourselves. 😞 🤥

⚕️ This perception can worsen if clinicians mishandle the situation.

🌌 Clinicians often use this term because it involves two crucial elements: a disregulation of self and emotions. 🌪️

👥 Let’s break down barriers together and foster compassion for those navigating the complexities of personality disorder. 💙

🔊 learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬