🧠 Understanding Personality Disorder: Unveiling the Truth 🌟

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered what lies beyond the label of "personality disorder"?
🤝 Let's dive into the fascinating world of self-perception and emotional regulation with Tobias Schulze an insightful clinical psychologist and director of Talking Cure.
👨 He explains that personality disorder can feel like a heavy label, almost like being deemed a "bad person." But in reality, it's more about disruptions in how we perceive and relate to ourselves. 😞 🤥
⚕️ This perception can worsen if clinicians mishandle the situation.
🌌 Clinicians often use this term because it involves two crucial elements: a disregulation of self and emotions. 🌪️
👥 Let’s break down barriers together and foster compassion for those navigating the complexities of personality disorder. 💙
🔊 learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥 🎬