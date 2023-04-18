Putin makes surprise visit to frontline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Putin met with commanders of the 'Dnepr' group on the Kherson front during a surprise visit and received reports on activities in the region.
Mirrored - RT