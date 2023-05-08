The True Cross, The Coronation and Our Lady's Prophecy of the The Protestant Nation!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 6, 2023





His Majesty King Charles' coronation procession was be led by The Cross of Wales and contains two shards of the True Cross – which is said to be the cross used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The fragments were given to him by Pope Francis and the Catholic Church to mark the royal occasion.





How great it would have been if, as the procession past by, Catholics knelt or prostrated en masse?!





We all know that centuries-old catholic coronation rites were used in the coronation anyway, because despite its outward Protestant presentation (thanks to King Henry the Eigth) who yanked the monarchy out of the Catholic Church, the monarchy is still very catholic at its core and it always uses centuries old catholic rites in all its major events: marriages, baptisms, funerals and coronations.





But the fact that a Protestant king accepted this gift from the Catholic Church publicly could be a small sign that the British monarchy and Britain as a whole is making its way back to the Catholic Church!





As our Lady of La Salette said:





“A protestant nation from the north (considered to be Britain) will convert to the faith and by means of this nation the other nations will return to the Faith”





No wonder that Britain has been referred to as Our Lady’s Dowry





I hope her prophecy gets fulfilled in my lifetime.





Make Britain and the British monarchy fully Catholic again!

Amen.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2EssOE_lV4