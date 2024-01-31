Gene Valentino & Timothy Shea on State of the Nation - 31 January 2024

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: The GrassRoots TruthCast, created by former Escambia County Florida Commissioner Gene Valentino, is a weekly broadcast from Pensacola, Florida. Gene, an investment entrepreneur and avid pilot, is a founding member of VeriJet charter aviation and serves on the company’s Board of Directors.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Timothy is a political pundit and grassroots activist with a long history in GOP and Conservative politics. He has served in elected local government positions in Massachusetts and is a serial entrepreneur and business consultant. Timothy is also the co-Founder of MAGA Institute and the co-host of the MAGA Institute Podcast. He hosts "The Reckoning with Timothy Shea" on TNT. Find out more here: https://tntradio.live/presenters/timothy-shea/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.