How To Prevent Diabetes Nerve Damage And Keep Your Blood Pressure Low

https://josephdacademy.com/nerveslink

7 Proven Tips to Prevent or Delay Nerve Damage

Keep your blood pressure below 140/90 mm Hg (or the target your doctor sets).

Get regular physical activity.

Lose weight if you're overweight.

Limit or avoid alcohol.

Stop smoking or don't start.

Follow a healthy eating plan.

Take medicines as prescribed by your doctor.

Creative 1

Massage Your Feet Soles With This Vegetable Peel To Stop Neuropathic Pain

https://josephdacademy.com/nerveslink

I managed to naturally fix my neuropathic pain in a matter of weeks!

When I thought that there was no solution for me and that I would eventually have to live in pain for the rest of my life…

I was lucky enough to find out about this unusual foot sole massage that takes only 20 seconds.

As skeptical as I might be, I said to give it a try…after all I had nothing to lose.

All I had to do was take the peel of this purple vegetable and massage each foot sole for 20 seconds.

To my surprise…it really worked.

I immediately felt the sensation of pins and needles in my feet lessened…

Watch this short video to see how to do this foot sole massage yourself and you'll never have to worry about neuropathic pain ruining your life.

Creative 2

This Sleeping Position Increases Neuropathic Pain By 89%

https://josephdacademy.com/nerveslink

Scientists at the School of Life Sciences have just uncovered what exactly triggers neuropathic pain through a brain scan of a sleeping patient…

And it’s not old age, nerve injury or chronic diseases…

Neuropathic pain is instead triggered by this very position 92% of people sleep in…

And now that we know this, we can understand how neuropathic pain can be controlled naturally, without any medication or toxic drugs.

Find out all about it here:

Neuropathic pain? Never Sleep In This Position

https://josephdacademy.com/nerveslink

#type1diabetes, #dedoc, #t2d, #Diabetic, #Diabetes #Nerve, #BloodSugar #Adult #Senior,

