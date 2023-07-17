Quo Vadis





July 16, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for July 12, 2023.





Please support my channel by liking, commenting and subscribing!





Here are the words of Our Lady to Valeria:





My beloved children, if I, your Most Holy Mother I have been taken up in heaven, you too, with your prayers to your Father, one day you will ascend into heaven.





I am without original sin and therefore I deserved to reach heaven immediately, but you too, if you deserve it, will reach, Me, Jesus and the Lord your God, in the heavens where there will be infinite joy.





I am sorry that so many of you no longer think that one day you will have to leave the earth to come to eternal life.





My children, who believe in eternal life, help me to convince my children further away from God that one day, not far away, they will have to account for all their sins committed on earth.





I am helping you to convince many of you, that true life is not what you are living on earth, but will be, one tomorrow and forever, eternal joy in God or suffering deep in the underworld, where there will be fire and eternal pain.





My children, I love you so much and I am close to you in all your deeds; continue to set a good example to all your brothers and sisters, but especially to those who do not believe in God and eternal life.





Thank you children, I love you and always pray for you to My Divine Son.





I bless you, protect you and defend you from what comes from the evil one.





Your Only Mother.





In a similar message Our Lady said to Valeria on October 19, 2022:





My dearly beloved little children, today I ask you to speak about hell, especially to young people.





They do not admit that the pains of hell exist; they talk about it among themselves and laugh at those who inform them about this eternity, which is full of pain alone.





Dear children, help me to make these young people of mine understand that eternal pains are real, just as eternal joys are real, whereby my children who are obedient to God’s Word will enjoy the love of their Creator forever.





I am sad: I suffer much for these little children of mine, so I ask you not to leave me on my own in these last times.





Pray and make others pray, especially for priests, that they would take this difficult task to heart: it is especially up to them to bring to my Son all the young people who are far from the Church and therefore from God.





For you, the times are being fulfilled; your [present] world will come to an end to make way for what is spiritual on earth.





My children, I know that I can count on you who follow my teachings; always be consistent in your way of behaving and of awakening consciences that are far from God.





May the Holy Mass always be in the first place in your lives, as Jesus will act through you.





I love you, my dearly beloved children; I am always close to you and I pray to Jesus that He would grant you all His love.





I give you my great love. Your true Mother.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoLF3wAaQKQ