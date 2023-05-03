Orbs: Search for the Space Ark Crew - A Short Film

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many metallic orbs are increasingly being sighted around the world and
have become a hot topic of mainstream media interest and scientific
speculation. The small orbs are connected to Ancient Space Arks and
Extraterrestrial Motherships, and are studying humanity and the
planetary situation. The orbs are also searching for the space ark
crews, whose giant physical bodies remain in stasis chambers on the
hidden arks, while their souls have incarnated among humanity. The Deep
State is terrified by the emergence of these probing orbs, the
activating space arks, and the incoming motherships, and is using its
controlled mainstream media assets to sow the seeds of fear about the
orbs’ presence and activity.
This short film is the trailer for the "Orbs, Space Arks &
Motherships – Why the Deep State Fears Them" webinar that will be held
on May 13 at 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time, 11 am Pacific.
For more webinar info visit: https://exopolitics.org/orbs-space-arks-motherships/
To register visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/orbs-spacearks-motherships
Heartfelt thanks to my highly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating and co-narrating this short film.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.